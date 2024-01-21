"Huge occasion": Anu Malik on Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : Music composer Anu Malik termed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya a "huge occasion." He was spotted at Lucknow Airport as he arrived to attend the grand event that is going to take place on January 22.

While talking to mediapersons, Anu Malik said, "I am heading to Ayodhya. It is a wonderful feeling and I am very emotional. This is a huge occasion. We will offer prayers at the Ram Temple."

Anu was seen in a black-check coat for the trip. Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 19, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony.

