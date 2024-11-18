Hugh Grant looks for negative reviews of his film performances on internet

Los Angeles, Nov 18 Hollywood star Hugh Grant revealed that he looks for negative reviews of his performances on the internet and mostly agrees with them.

The 64-year-old actor has had a flourishing career in Hollywood for decades but said that his "masochism and miserablism" always leads him to seek out the more pessimistic comments on his work and he often ends up agreeing with them.

Speaking on the 'Sunday Sitdown' segment of US morning show 'Today', he said: "Obviously, it's lovely, it's lovely. It would be a lie to say anything else but having said that, in my infinite masochism and miserablism, I scour the internet for negatives.”

“I look through RottenTomatoes for green splats, and when I read them I'm like 'Yeah, that's right...'"

The star said that he has "no idea" why he puts himself through such a practice, other than he just feels naturally drawn to the "darker side" of most things in life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "I don't know, we're just drawn to the negative side of life, or the dark side of life, or at least I am. I think people are sunnier this side of the Atlantic, actually!"

Grant made his debut in the 1982 film “Privileged” but it wasn't until the 1994 comedy “Four Weddings and a Funeral” was released that his Hollywood career really took off, but noted that acting had always been a part of his life and he must have been an "unbearable" child.

He said: "I think I was unbearable, I couldn't be me ever as a kid just continually doing silly voices trying to make everyone laugh. I think it drove them all nuts, everyone, schoolteachers as well. Mr Hammond used to say 'And where is the real Hugh Grant?' We're still trying to figure that one out!"

