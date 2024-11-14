Hugh Grant says 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' script "made me cry'

Washington [US], November 14 : Actor Hugh Grant got emotional after reading the 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' script, reported People.

During his appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, he talked about the romantic comedy film and said, "I haven't seen it, but I, obviously, I know the script and I'm a harsh judge of script, and it was really good. Really moving as well as funny, because it's based on [author] Helen Fielding.... This last book is based on her own experience of losing her husband and bringing up her kids alone," said Grant.

"It's got a huge amount of heart. It made me cry. Have I made it sound too dumb? It's also extremely funny," added Grant.

Grant plays Daniel Cleaver, one of Zellweger's love interests throughout the Bridget Jones franchise. Daniel co-starred in the 2001 original and the 2004 sequel The Edge of Reason, although he is thought dead in the 2016 film Bridget Jones's Baby due to a plane disaster.

"That was when she has a baby, and it had a great setup that she's pregnant and doesn't know whether it's Darcy's baby or Daniel's baby," Grant said, when asked why he did not appear in the third movie.

Grant added, "That was marvelous. But I could never work out how Daniel would handle either being a father or not being a father. Couldn't make him work. And we went through agony months and months and in the end I said, 'I think I'd better sit this one out.' So I did. And they made a wonderful film anyway," as per People.

Actor Renee Zellweger is back as the iconic Bridget Jones in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy', the fourth instalment in the beloved rom-com franchise. The film, which releases its first official trailer on Wednesday marks a significant new chapter in Bridget's life, introducing a fresh love interest and exploring the challenges of single motherhood and personal growth.

The film is set to stream on Peacock on February 13, 2024.

The upcoming movie picks up with Bridget now in her early 50s. Widowed for four years after her husband Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) tragically died during a humanitarian mission in Sudan, Bridget is raising her two young children, nine-year-old Billy and four-year-old Mabel, on her own.

Despite her years of navigating personal and romantic hurdles, Bridget finds herself in an emotional limbo, struggling to move on from the past.

As Bridget juggles the demands of work, parenting, and her complicated love life, she is surrounded by an eclectic group of friends, family, and colleaguesmany of whom are eager to push her back into the dating scene.

Among those encouraging her is the ever-supportive Dr Rawlings (Emma Thompson), Bridget's gynaecologist, who plays a significant role in her journey of self-discovery and moving forward.

In her attempt to move past her grief, Bridget returns to work and even explores dating apps, where she meets a charming and enthusiastic younger man, played by Leo Woodall.

Their budding romance brings fresh excitement to Bridget's life, but it also comes with its own set of challenges, as she faces judgment from the "perfect" mums at her children's school and copes with her son Billy's emotional struggles following his father's death.

The film also introduces new dynamics with a series of awkward interactions between Bridget and Billy's science teacher (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), while she tries to balance her responsibilities at home and work with her new romantic interests.

Alongside Zellweger, returning cast members include Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Sally Phillips, and James Callis, with new faces like Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, and Leila Farzad joining the ensemble.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' is based on the third book of the 'Bridget Jones' series by Helen Fielding, who also co-wrote the screenplay, with contributions from Abi Morgan and Dan Mazer.

Directed by Michael Morris (To Leslie), the film is produced by Working Title Films and is expected to have a theatrical air, despite its streaming debut.

