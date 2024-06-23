Hugh Grant shares his experience of attending Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour, calls it "incredible" show

England [UK], June 23 : Actor Hugh Grant shared his experience of attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London. He called it an "incredible" show, reported Variety.

Hugh Grant took to social media on Sunday to share his experience of attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, calling the show "incredible." The actor also implied that he did tequila shots with Swift's "excellent if gigantic" boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

In a post on X, Grant wrote, "Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet."

The actor was among the several well-known people who attended Swift's show in London. Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher were among the other well-known attendees.

Swift entertained the crowd with a mash-up of "thanK you AIMee" and "Mean" during the show's surprise song segment. She also performed a duet of "Castles Crumbling" with Hayley Williams of Paramore.

Taylor Swift added a touch of royalty to her Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium, where she was joined backstage by Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Following her performance on Friday, Swift took to her Instagram account and dropped a group selfie with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the royal family, celebrating Prince William's 42nd birthday. Prince William reciprocated the sentiment with another photo of the group, thanking Taylor Swift for a memorable evening.

Swift returned the favour by posting another selfie that also included Kelce. "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," Swift wrote.

Sunday night marks the last of three shows at Wembley Stadium, though Swift will return in August for another five dates to end the European leg of the tour, reported Variety.

