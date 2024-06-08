Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson team up for hilarious sheep detective comedy

Washington [US], June 8 : Hollywood icons Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson are set to star in the upcoming sheep detective comedy, 'Three Bags Full.'

The film, which boasts an ensemble cast, is being produced by Amazon MGM and promises to be a hilarious and unique addition to the world of cinema, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Joining Jackman and Thompson are Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, and Hong Chau, who will bring their talent and comedic timing to the sheep-filled adventure.

Tosin Cole, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conleth Hill, and Mandeep Dhillon have also joined the cast, adding further depth to the already star-studded lineup.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Three Bags Full' tells the story of a shepherd, played by Hugh Jackman, who meets an untimely demise under mysterious circumstances. Left behind is his loyal flock of sheep, who embark on a mission to solve the case themselves.

The film takes a comedic approach as the sheep realize that their only hope lies in uncovering the truth, even if it means leaving the comfort of their meadow and venturing into the complicated and unpredictable human world.

The screenplay for 'Three Bags Full' was penned by Craig Mazin, known for his work on acclaimed projects such as 'Chernobyl' and 'The Last of Us.'

The film is based on Leonie Swann's best-selling novel of the same name, capturing the imagination of readers worldwide. To bring this unique story to life, director Kyle Balda, renowned for his work on the beloved 'Minions' franchise, has been roped in to direct the project.

Behind the scenes, Lindsay Doran will serve as the film's producer, alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner from Working Title. The project also boasts a team of executive producers, including Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Aditya Sood, and Tim Wellspring, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Principal photography for the film has already commenced, and fans can expect an exclusive worldwide theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

