Hugh Jackman reacts to Martha Stewart's comment about Ryan Reynolds

Washington [US], November 4 : After actor Ryan Reynolds reacted to Martha Stewart's comments about him not being funny in real life, now Hugh Jackman has also shared his views, reported E! News.

This came after Stewart shared her thoughts during an appearance on the Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show

Hugh replied on X, "Finally.. Someone says it."

While discussing which celebrities are the most fun to hang out with, Stewart said that Reynolds is "very serious."

She added, "He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face."

"And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

She noted that Reynolds, who is also her neighbour, is "a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again."

In response to her surprising remarks, Reynolds took to social media and wrote, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so," reported E! News.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Hugh shared screen space in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. This threequel has thrilled audiences and made history by overtaking 'Joker' to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever.

The film showcases the immense popularity of the franchise and the star power of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The storyline kicks off with Wade Wilson, played by Reynolds, grappling with a mundane civilian life after hanging up his mercenary cape.

However, when an existential crisis threatens his world, Wade must don the Deadpool persona once more, persuading a very reluctant Wolverine to join him on this chaotic adventure.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features a stellar cast that includes returning favourites such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

