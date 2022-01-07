Hugh Jackman returns to 'The Music Man' Broadway show after COVID recovery

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman on Thursday announced his return to 'The Music Man' Broadway musical following a bout with COVID-19.

Jackman shared the video on Instagram, in which he could be seen wearing a white face mask outside of the production's theatre as he shared the happy news, as per People magazine.

"I can't tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we're back. ... To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I'm so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you'll have a chance to reschedule, but ... I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show -- which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith -- back to Broadway," the 'X-Men' star said in the video.

Jackman captioned his post, "We're back!!!! C'mon @musicmanbway cast and crew. Feels so good. #broadway." Late last month, Jackman shared he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

"I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year," the actor wrote in an Instagram caption.

A week prior to his positive COVID test result, Sutton Foster, Jackman's costar in 'The Music Man', announced that she tested positive for COVID. In her post, she also celebrated the understudies for stepping up.

The Music Man cast began their preview performances on December 20. The show will officially open at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022.

Previously, the show had announced that performances were canceled through January 1,

"All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2. Sending you warm wishes for the New Year from the entire company of The Music Man," the show said in a prior statement, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

