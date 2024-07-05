Hugh Jackman reveals Rohit Sharma is his favourite Indian cricketer, calls him a ‘beast’

Mumbai, July 5 Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, who will next appear in the upcoming superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine, has revealed that Rohit Sharma is his favourite Indian cricketer.

In a new video, the actor shared that he is a tremendous cricket fan, and not only is he obsessed with the sport, but his favourite cricketer is the Indian Cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma.

When asked about his favourite cricketer, he said: "Right now, Rohit." He added that he was glad India recently took home the T20 World Cup.

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched the T20 World Cup on June 29 by defeating South Africa in the final. This victory came 17 years after the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, which was won by the team led by M. S. Dhoni.

The T20 World Cup 2024 followed India's defeat in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, where the team lost to the Australian cricket team led by Pat Cummins.

Meanwhile, 'Deadpool & Wolverine', which is produced by Marvel Studios, also stars Hugh Jackman's close friend Ryan Reynolds.

The film is set to release in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

