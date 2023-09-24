Hulk Hogan, Sky Daily get hitched

Florida [US], September 24 : Former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan tied the knot with Yoga instructor Sky Daily, TMZ reported.

During the ceremony on Friday in Florida, Sky wore a white gown for her big day. She accessorised her look with fashionable earrings and a diamond necklace.

“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in a now-deleted video of the speech that was originally shared on Instagram.

The former professional wrestler told wedding guests that he met Daily after buying her a drink on a night out with Nova, who later urged him to ask her out on a formal date, as per People.

Hogan celebrated his birthday by posting a rare photo of himself and Daily on Instagram last month.

"70 years young and happier than I’ve ever been! Brother!" he wrote, alongside a picture of the couple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5NL9rucJV/

He also dropped a video of Daily taking him into what appeared to be a surprise birthday celebration.

"Life just keeps on getting better and better! Jumping on another lightning bolt at 70! Love you guys 4Life!" he wrote.

Hogan is married for the third time. From 1983 through 2009, he was married to Linda Hogan, with whom he had two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 33. He later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but they divorced in October 2021.

