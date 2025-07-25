'Hulkamama Forever': Ranveer Singh pays tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh paid tribute to WWE icon Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71.

On Friday, Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories to remember the wrestling legend. The actor shared a collage, with one picture showing a young Ranveer posing like Hulk Hogan, while the other was of Hogan himself.

Along with the photo, Ranveer wrote, "Hulkamama Forever."

Earlier, John Cena, another WWE legend, paid tribute by sharing an iconic photo from WrestleMania 3, a moment etched in wrestling history, where Hogan bodyslammed the 500-plus pound Andre the Giant in front of a roaring crowd.

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair also remembered Hogan's support during one of the toughest moments in her life: "When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother."

Hulk Hogan, the headscarf-wearing superstar with a unique mustache who defined an era of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), passed away at the age of 71, Florida police and WWE confirmed on Thursday, according to ESPN. Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning in Clearwater, Florida, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His real name was Terry Bollea. He was the face of WWE's early global success and headlined the very first WrestleMania in 1985. From memorable feuds with Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to sharing the ring with The Rock and even then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Hogan was always at the center of the action.

