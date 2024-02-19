Huma in full form as she settles scores with opponents in 'Maharani 3' trailer

Mumbai, Feb 19 The trailer of the upcoming season 3 of streaming drama series ‘Maharani’ was unveiled on Monday.

Like its previous seasons, the trailer of season 3 promises a compelling political drama with tectonic shifts in the political landscapes of Bihar.

The trailer shows Huma Qureshi’s character of Rani Bharti serving her sentence in jail for the alleged murder of her politician husband. When her kids are attacked, Rani comes out on bail to avenge the murder of her husband and to settle the scores with those who framed her husband’s murder.

The trailer also shows how the old players hold their territories by their scruff while breaking news grounds in the politics of Bihar. It also shows how spurious liquor kills several people in Bihar and how it’s linked with the politics.

In the trailer, Huma’s character can be heard saying, "Bandook kamzor log chalate hai, samajhdaar log dimaag”.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, criticised the shooting of ‘Maharani’ inside the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

He took to Twitter and wrote: "The true face of 'the mother of democracy', where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds and parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors and extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat and governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta countered Abdullah as he slammed him for falsely calling it a shame and said that it’s because of such an attitude, India is not seen as a shooting friendly location for international production.

'Maharani 3' will be available to stream from March 7 on Sony LIV.

