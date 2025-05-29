Huma Qureshi appeals for peace and unity during visit to Indo-Pak Border near Jammu

Mumbai, May 29 Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently visited the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura, urging people not to let hate define Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, in partnership with the Border Security Force (BSF), hosted a special event at the Octroi general area in Suchetgarh to promote border tourism in Jammu. The initiative aims to showcase the region’s unique landscape and the resilience of communities living near the border. Huma Qureshi attended the event, warmly engaging with families affected by ceasefire violations and cross-border firing. She also interacted with troops from the BSF and the Indian Army, expressing her support and appreciation for their service.

Qureshi lauded the Indian Army and BSF for their courageous efforts during Operation Sindoor and their unwavering dedication to safeguarding India’s borders. In her speech, the actress said, “I came here to boost the morale of our BSF soldiers, our Army personnel, and especially our women soldiers. But instead, you all showered me with so much love that I felt deeply touched. Once again, I realized how lucky we are to have you protecting our borders and ensuring our safety.”

“Please do not let hate win. Come to Jammu and Kashmir, come as travelers and go back as believers. It is because of your bravery that peace has been established on our borders. I am thankful to the BSF and the Army. Recent events have made us understand the importance of your role for the country. Jammu and Kashmir is the backbone of India and is standing strong and united, reflecting your courage and sacrifice. I salute you and your families from the core of my heart,” she added.

Qureshi further stated, “I just want to say, do not let fear become the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. Let the world witness the peace, strength, and love that truly define the people of the region. Today, we are all standing together with pride and hope, and this is the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir and the spirit of India.”

Huma Qureshi participated in a cultural event organized by the Tourism Department in partnership with the BSF at Octroi, known for its weekend ‘Wagah-style’ ceremony featuring a coordinated beating retreat performed by BSF personnel. Launched in October 2021, this event is part of the government’s efforts to promote border tourism in the Jammu region.

