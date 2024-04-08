Huma Qureshi drops childhood pictures with her "cartoon" brother Saqib Saleem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : It's actor Saqib Saleem's birthday today and to make his special day extra special, his sister Huma Qureshi dropped an adorable post on Instagram.

"Happy Bday my cartoon!! Lobe u to the moon and backkkk @saqibsaleem #april #birthday #boy #love #brother," she wrote.

Huma also posted a couple of pictures with Saqib from their childhood.

Take a look.

Huma and Saqib hail from Delhi. Their father Saleem Qureshi runs a chain of restaurants called Saleem's in Delhi.

Instead of joining their father's business, the siblings have carved a niche for themselves in Indian cinema.

Huma is best known for Gangs Of Wasseypur, Leila, Monica O My Darling, Double XL and Tarla.

Huma recently launched her debut novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'.

The book is set in a fantasy land with its own geo- and socio-political spin.

On turning author, Huma earlier said, "I've learned that accepting who you are, with all your quirks and uniqueness, is the most empowering journey one can embark on. We live in a world that needs diversity, and every individual's story is a piece of that beautiful mosaic. Stories of fierce women are not just the need of the hour; they are the timeless tales that inspire generations, reminding us that strength and resilience know no boundaries. We need these stories to remind ourselves that we, too, can be the heroes of our own lives. This novel is deeply personal and it puts out there the rawest, most unfiltered version of me."

On the other hand, Saqib has featured in projects such as Rangbaaz, Race 3, 83 and Crackdown among others.

Saqib is also a producer now.

In December, he announced that he was turning producer with the launch of his production house 'Elemen3entertainment'.

Taking to Instagram, Saqib dropped a picture of him sitting on a chair with a "producer" written on it."New things brewing up at @elemen3entertainment [?]," he captioned the post.

Saqib is all set to come up with 'Kakuda' and 'Crime Beat' projects, both of which are set for an OTT release.

