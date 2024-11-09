Huma Qureshi gives shout-out to brother Saqib Saleem over his performance in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Actor Huma Qureshi's heart is swelling with pride as her brother Saqib Saleem got rave reviews for his performance in the show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

On Saturday, Huma took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to Saqib. She also shared a picture of him from his look test for the show.

"Photo 1 - I remember the day you shaved your head and sent me this photo after your look test in Serbia...All I want to say is - Saqu you make me proud everyday, of the actor you are and the man you are becoming ... love you my baby brotherBtw ... Have you guys seen the last episode of #CitadelHoneyBunny ?? @saqibsaleem is on fire," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

In the comment sections, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao also gave their heartfelt reactions.

"He was so good," Bhumi wrote.

"Saqu Rocks," Rajkummar commented.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' also stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It is created by Raj and DK.

Recently, at the screening of the show in Mumbai, both Varun and Samantha spoke withand opened up about their experience working in the action-packed 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Varun said that 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' would be a treat for his fans as they will get to see his never-seen-before avatar in the show.

"I think North, South, East, West...hopefully, everyone in India will like it. Please watch the show, guys. Samantha and I have worked very hard. The action is genuinely one step ahead from what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards. For the first time, Russo Brothers are making a show in India. Raj and DK have made it. I think it's action like you've never seen it before. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha," Varun said.

Samantha added, "Good vibes so far... We are extremely excited."

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor