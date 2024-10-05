Huma Qureshi has this to say about her police drama 'Bayaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Huma Qureshi is quite excited about her police drama 'Bayaan', which will participate in Busan's Asian Project Market.

Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, 'Bayaan' centers on a female detective investigating her first case as lead investigator in a small Rajasthan town. She faces significant challenges due to her opponent's deep-rooted influence within the system, while also striving to live up to her father's legendary reputation in law enforcement, as per Variety.

On essaying the role of a cop in the film, Huma said, "I choose stories which resonate with me. I am always looking to dabble in different genres ... and if it helps me experiment as an actor, then I do want to be part of it. When 'Bayaan' came to me, I was intrigued by its milieu, the role, the film's narrative and the sheer passion of the makers to bring this story to the fore."

"I wanted to understand what it meant to be a protector who aids in the delivery of justice as part of the system. 'Bayaan' helped me in not just exploring a new aspect in me as an actor but was an education in what it means to be a law enforcer in a small town in Rajasthan," she added.

Principal photography concluded in early September, with the film currently in post-production under editor A. Sreekar Prasad.

Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, Shampa Mandal, Priti Shukla, Vibhor Mayank and Aditi Kanchan Singh are also a part of 'Bayaan'.

