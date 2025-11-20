Huma Qureshi: I don't take the pressure of other people's thoughts and ideas

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actress Huma Qureshi, whose latest release is “Maharani 4”, has said that she has learnt to shut out the noise around her and focus on what really matters to her as an artiste.

Asked how she handles the pressure of external expectations versus her personal vision, Huma told IANS: “I don't. I don't take the pressure of other people's thoughts and ideas.”

“I think my job is to fulfill my own future, my own destiny and to work towards my own life and characters. I don't take the pressure of other people's expectations. That's really their problem,” she added.

The actress had also spoken about her understanding of success, recognition, and failure, which she says has not dramatically transformed over the years but has steadily grown into something healthier and more grounded.

“It’s not transformed. I think it’s become better. I’ve connected with myself more as an artist and as a person, as a woman,” Huma said.

She added: “I think I'm just able to function without any of the baggage. I'm just able to enjoy my work and have fun and really. I mean, I can't complain,” added the actress.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

“Maharani 4” will stream from November 7 on Sony LIV.

She was also seen in the third season of “Delhi Crime”, which is directed by Tanuj Chopra. Huma stars alongside names such as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora. The cast also includes Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Huma will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a period gangster film, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor