Huma Qureshi: I'm very much a humanist

Mumbai, Nov 4 Huma Qureshi, who is set to reprise her iconic character of Rani Bharti in the season four of “Maharani”, has said that her journey as an actor has strengthened her connection with humanity rather than altering her political outlook.

Having played diverse roles in women's leadership, how has this evolution shaped her own understanding and has she developed any curiosity about leadership, politics, or governance in real life, Huma told IANS: “No, my political views have not changed.”

She added: “I think I'm very much a humanist, and I think humanity is above all. In fact, doing the show has made me connect with my humanity on a much deeper level.”

With the industry changing dramatically in terms of storytelling and representation of women, the actress says that she always wants to play real and three dimensional strong women on screen.

“I always want to play real, living, breathing, three-dimensional, strong women, and I think my career is a testimony to that,” she said.

“I want to continue doing that in all the subsequent films and roles that I'm doing — whether it's Rani Bharti in Maharani, Meena in Delhi Crime, or Single Salma. I think, for me, being strong and being a woman are synonymous,” she added.

Huma will be seen in the fourth season of “Maharani”. The new season has brought in two new names Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

“Maharani 4” will stream from November 7 on Sony LIV.

Huma had earlier wrote about ‘Single Salma’, and how “the struggle is real”.

She highlighted how smaller, content-driven projects often face challenges in securing adequate theatrical showcasing amidst big-budget and franchise-led releases.

She shared, “We don’t come with massive marketing spends or star-powered buzz, and that makes it harder for heartfelt, content-driven stories to find their place. The system still tends to favour the safer, bigger titles, when what we really need is a balance”.

Talking about Delhi Crime Season 3, the new edition will have Madam Sir, reprised by Shefali, and her team coming face-to-face with Badi Didi, who builds her empire by trading away the future of young girls.

Tanuj Chopra returns to direct “Delhi Crime S3,” along with actors Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora reprising their roles.

The cast is joined by Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar in powerful performances that bring to life the series’ most thrilling season yet.

