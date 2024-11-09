Huma Qureshi is proud of her ‘baby brother’ Saqib for his work in his new show

Mumbai, Nov 9 Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who was recently seen in the streaming biopic ‘Tarla’, has her heart full with the kind of response her brother, actor Saqib Saleem is getting for his work in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures of Saqib as she heaped praise on her brother.

The first picture is from Saqib’s look test for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ in Serbia. The second picture is a still from the series.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption. She wrote, “Photo 1 - I remember the day you shaved your head and sent me this photo after your look test in Serbia”.

She added, “All I want to say is - Saqu you make me proud everyday, of the actor you are and the man you are becoming … love you my baby brother. Btw … Have you guys seen the last episode of #CitadelHoneyBunny ?? @saqibsaleem is on fire Photo 2 - Can someone please tell me if that child is fine (sic)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has an array of projects in the pipeline. In July, this year, Huma, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’, ‘Badlapur’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, started shooting for her upcoming film 'Bayaan'.

She wrapped up the shoot of her movie ‘Gulabi’ in which she reunites with actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya after their superhit streaming series ‘Maharani’. The film is currently in post-production.

She also has ‘Jolly LLB 3’ in the pipeline in which she shares the screen with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ marks her return to the ‘Jolly LLB’ franchise.

