Huma Qureshi joins school students for 'Run for Unity' on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, calls it "wonderful initiative"

New Delhi [India], October 31 : As the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, several events are organised nationwide as a tribute to the great leader, independence activist and statesman who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on October 31. Since 2014, the day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, participated in by people from all walks of life.

Marking his 150th birth anniversary, school students participated in the 'Run for Unity' event organised by Delhi Police in the national capital on Friday.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, who attended the event, praised the initiative and the spirit of participation shown by the students and the police. "I think it's a very good initiative, and I'm so happy that the Delhi Police is doing it. Run for Unity is a wonderful initiative, and I'm so happy to see so many different schools participate. It makes me very, very happy," she said.

There are about 200 school children who took part in the 2 Km run

The 'Run for Unity' is an annual nationwide event held to honour Sardar Patel's role in unifying India after independence.

The entire nation is paying tribute to the 'Iron Man' of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti at the Statue of Unity in Nandi, Gujarat, on Friday. PM Modi remembered the great leader with folded hands and offered sincere homage to Sardar Patel. He participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity.

The parade was led by the women's personnel under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The oath-taking parade ceremony was led by IPS Simran Bhardwaj of the Gujarat cadre. PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel.

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Unity Day, on Friday and recalled his immense contributions towards unifying the nation.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader, and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage, and adept leadership." Adding further, she said, "His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India."

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India", he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence.

His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time.

