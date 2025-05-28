Huma Qureshi meets BSF women wing, jawans at India-Pakistan border in J-K's RS Pura

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 : Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi reached the India-Pakistan border in RS Pura. She interacted with BSF jawans, BSF women wing, and affected families at the International Border after Operation Sindoor.

While talking to the media, she said, "I thank the tourism department. I was here to encourage our BSF jawans, Army Jawans, and women soldiers. We are proud of our soldiers, and I thank the BSF and Army for their sacrifice. The fact is that I came here to raise the morale of our BSF jawans, army soldiers, and our women soldiers. But you all have given me so much love, and I realised once again how lucky we are that you are protecting us on our borders."

Whatever happened recently made us realise how our defence forces are protecting us. Let the world see love and peace, which truly defines J-K. Peace is the spirit of J-K and India. I appeal to all in India not to let hate win, and I appeal to the people of India to come to J-K," she added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, as per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release.Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation.

India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage.Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm, as per the press release. In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure.

These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor