Huma Qureshi on her bond with success, failure: I'm able to enjoy my work

Mumbai, Nov 18 In a journey spanning over a decade in the Hindi entertainment industry, actress Huma Qureshi, whose latest release is “Maharani 4,” talked about her understanding of success, recognition, and failure, which she says has not dramatically transformed over the years but has steadily grown into something healthier and more grounded.

Huma, who made her debut in 2012 with “Gangs of Wasseypur”, has had her share of hits and misses with films such as Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, Kaala, Leila, Viceroy's House, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Bell Bottom, Double XL, Tarla, Army of the Dead and Monica, O My Darling to name a few.

Looking back at her journey, Huma shared that the real shift has been an internal one.

“It’s not transformed. I think it’s become better. I’ve connected with myself more as an artist and as a person, as a woman,” Huma told IANS.

The actress added that she now approaches her work without the emotional baggage that often comes with the industry.

“I think I'm just able to function without any of the baggage. I'm just able to enjoy my work and have fun and really. I mean, I can't complain,” added the actress.

The fourth season of “Maharani” has brought in two new names Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

“Maharani 4” will stream from November 7 on Sony LIV.

She was also seen in the third season of “Delhi Crime”, which is directed by Tanuj Chopra. Huma stars alongside names such as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora. The cast also includes Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

