Huma Qureshi on Rani Bharti's evolution in ‘Maharani 4’: Don’t fix what’s not broken

New Delhi, Oct 29 Actor Huma Qureshi, who returns as the iconic character Rani Bharti in the fourth season of the political drama “Maharani”, said that her approach to the role continues to be grounded in honesty and instinct, even as the story moves its political turf from Bihar to Delhi.

Speaking about Rani Bharti’s journey from an uneducated homemaker to a powerful political figure, Huma opened up about how she approached the character’s evolution as the story moves from Bihar to Delhi.

Huma told IANS: “The approach is the same as an actor, you read the lines, read the script, do your lines well and just submit completely to the character that you are playing and I did nothing different from this time.When something is going well, you should continue and don't fix it if it's not okay and I totally believe in that.”

Reflecting on whether Rani’s rise mirrors the real struggles of women in politics or stands as a broader tale of empowerment, Huma said: “I'm sure there must be people whose lives are like this but I have not come across them.”

“I don't know, maybe I would love to meet some real-life Rani Bharti’s during the course of doing a multi-season kind of a show but I'm sure this exists and a lot of things have been taken from facts which are now also seeped and creeped its way into movies.”

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, the new season also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti and Pramod Pathak.

The previous seasons of the show followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider to a shrewd leader maneuvering through Bihar’s ruthless corridors of power. The upcoming season promises to continue its mix of political realism and gripping drama.

Talking about Huma Qureshi, the actress made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2012 two-part crime saga “Gangs of Wasseypur.” She went on to build a diverse career with notable performances in the horror film “Ek Thi Daayan,” the black comedy “Dedh Ishqiya,” the revenge drama “Badlapur,” the Marathi road film “Highway,” the comedy “Jolly LLB 2,” and the Tamil action drama “Kaala.”

“Maharani 4 is premiering on November 7 on SonyLIV.

