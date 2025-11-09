Huma Qureshi on Working in South Cinema: ‘They View Stories with a Larger-than-Life Perspective’

Even before Delhi Crime 3 has hit the screens, fans have already begun flooding Huma Qureshi’s inbox with messages about her much-talked-about character, Badi Didi. After earning raving reviews for Maharani 4 and with Single Salma and Jolly LLB 3 currently running in cinemas, Huma is clearly in one of the most exciting phases of her career. And now, she’s dropped a subtle hint about what could be one of India’s biggest releases next year — Toxic, the much-anticipated project with Yash.

Speaking about her experience working in the South, Huma shared, “I’ve done a few films in the past. I’ve worked with Rajni sir on Kaala, with Ajith sir on Valimai. And I really find my collaboration with the South directors and teams very, very interesting. They have a very different way of looking at stories. They’re very, very rooted stories, which sort of take into account the milieu that they’re trying to talk to. But they’re also told with a much larger-than-life perspective. So it’s very interesting. I really enjoyed it. And the future projects I’m doing — I’m not going to talk too much about it — but they have a very exciting sensibility and vision. I think, in some ways, they watch a lot of international stuff, but they know exactly their audiences and who they’re making the stories for. And I find that very, very interesting. Which is why I think they’re able to reach an audience that’s now called the pan-Indian audience.”