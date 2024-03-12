Huma Qureshi opts for a fusion look, drops glimpse of her 'happy face'

Mumbai, March 12 Winning the hearts of the audiences with her portrayal of Rani Bharti in the political series 'Maharani' season 3, Huma Qureshi on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her 'happy face'.

Huma, who is also playing the role of a comedy champion in the show ‘Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge’, took to Instagram and dropped a series of new pictures with a fusion of ethnic and western outfit.

In the photos, Huma, who is known for her work in 'Tarla', is wearing an orange coloured tank top, blue fitted denims, and an orange and red coloured long shrug.

For the makeup, she opted for -- glossy pink lips, thick brows, and blushed cheeks. Her hair is tied in a ponytail.

The actress rounded off the outfit with oxidised silver jewellery, and red heels.

The post is captioned: "Happy face...mmmmmm... #Maharani #MadnessMachayenge."

'Maharani' season three also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on March 7 on Sony LIV.

The actress also next has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in the pipeline.

