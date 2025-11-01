Huma Qureshi: Rani Bharti has been the best role of my life

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actress Huma Qureshi, who is returning with the fourth season of “Maharani”, has reflected on her journey and how playing strong, layered characters has shaped her outlook towards ambition and resilience.

Asked that her journey as an actor has been dynamic, moving from diverse roles to portraying powerful women in leadership. How has this evolution shaped her own understanding of ambition and resilience, Huma told IANS: “Well, Rani Bharti has been the best role of my life. It has given me everything.”

“It is a character that is very, very close to my heart, and I think till I die, it will always be one of those things that you’re remembered by and I’m not complaining at all. I feel like I was able to do it with an amazing cast and crew who supported me every which way and made sure I had a wonderful shooting experience in Chennai,” she added.

Huma will be seen in the fourth season of “Maharani”. The new season has brought in two new names Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

The previous seasons of the show followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider to a shrewd leader maneuvering through Bihar’s ruthless corridors of power. The upcoming season promises to continue its mix of political realism and gripping drama.

The first part of the political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. The story of season 1 is from 1995 to 1999 and is inspired by real-life events and characters like Ranvir Sena, left-wing militants, Naxalite groups, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, 1997 Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, Fodder Scam, Brahmeshwar Singh.

The story of season 2 was from mid-1999 and is inspired from real-life events and characters like Shilpi-Gautam Murder, Sadhu Yadav, Rajiv Goswami, Shibu Soren, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Prashant Kishor, Indian Political Action Committee and 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

The third season was again inspired by and related with many real life events, including the Jitan Manjhi episode.

“Maharani 4” will stream from November 7 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor