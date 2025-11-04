Huma Qureshi reveals why she didn’t feel like a ‘new kid on the block’ in ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’

Mumbai, Nov 4 Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who has joined the cast of “Delhi Crime Season 3,” opened up about her experience working on the acclaimed series.

Sharing insights from the sets, Huma revealed why she didn’t feel like a “new kid on the block,” emphasizing the warm welcome and creative energy she experienced while collaborating with the team. Speaking at the trailer launch event, Huma expressed her admiration for the cast of Delhi Crime, praising the exceptional performances delivered by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and others in the series. She said being a part of such a powerful ensemble was an honour, and she felt a strong sense of responsibility to live up to the legacy of the show and its well-loved characters.

The ‘Jolly LLB 3’ actress shared that the team’s warmth and camaraderie made her feel instantly comfortable on set. Despite joining in the third season, she didn’t feel like an outsider. Huma mentioned that she particularly enjoyed filming with Shefali Shah, as they shared several key scenes together.

Huma Qureshi stated, “I think what Shefali Shah has done and what Rasika and everybody else has done in the show is incredible. I think and it's an honour to be part of this universe. It's an honour to take that story forward and I knew that I had to bring in my A-game, you know, because all of them are such loved characters that all you guys have, you know, supported year after year, season after season.”

“And it was a lot of fun. And they were so welcoming. It didn't feel like I was a new member. They all were sweet. They were welcoming. Of course, I and Shefali had a lot more scenes together because we had team Badi Didi. So, we had a lot of scenes together. But it was a lot of fun. And I didn't feel like it was a new setup. I was working with or I was a new kid on the block,” she added.

Shefali Shah is all set to reprise her iconic role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, fondly known as Madam Sir, in “Delhi Crime Season 3.” The series will also see Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal returning to their respective roles, while Huma Qureshi joins the ensemble cast this season. The much-anticipated third installment of the acclaimed crime drama is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor