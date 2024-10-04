Huma Qureshi teases fans with a vibrant look as she wraps up filming for 'Gulabi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Huma Qureshi, who is all set to appear in her next film 'Gulabi' gave fans an exciting update by announcing that the movie's filming is officially completed.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress dropped a picture from the movie giving fans a glimpse of her character.

In the picture, Huma looks stunning in a beautifully detailed traditional outfit. Her face is partly covered with a bright pink colour, giving it a festive feel.

In her post, Huma added a caption that read, "It's a wrap on #Gulabi... can't wait to show you all She is coming soon!!"

Earlier, the actress, in a press release had opened opened up about her experience shooting for the film in Ahemdabad.

"Ahmedabad has been an absolute delight for our shoot. The whole city has welcomed us with such open arms. I am loving filming here despite the heat in the city right now, the warmth of the people is making the shooting experience really memorable," she said.

Gulabi is a powerful story that celebrates the strength and resilience of women. Set around a real-life event, the film shows the bravery of an auto rickshaw driver (played by Huma Qureshi) who became a symbol of change, inspiring women to take control of their futures.

The film is directed by Vipul Mehta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

