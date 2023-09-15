Huma Qureshi turns author with her book 'Zeba'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Actor Huma Qureshi is now an author.

On Friday, she announced her debut novel titled ‘Zeba – An Accidental Superhero’.

Taking to Instagram, Huma wrote, "Finally the cat is out of the bag !! Super excited to share the announcement of my debut novel : ‘Zeba - An Accidental Superhero’ with @harpercollinsin .. and a massive shoutout to my agency @asuitableagency … Been working on this for the past 2 years and everyone around me knows how much this means to me 🤍 Book out in Dec 2023 . Comments below will be seen as a vote of interest to buy the book."

Huma said that her novel is "deeply personal."

"I've learned that accepting who you are, with all your quirks and uniqueness, is the most empowering journey one can embark on. We live in a world that needs diversity, and every individual's story is a piece of that beautiful mosaic. Stories of fierce women are not just the need of the hour; they are the timeless tales that inspire generations, reminding us that strength and resilience know no boundaries. We need these stories to remind ourselves that we, too, can be the heroes of our own lives. This novel is deeply personal and it puts out there the rawest, most unfiltered version of me," she added.

Congratulations poured in for Huma on social media after she shared the update with her fans.

"Yayyyy!!!! It’s out," actor Lara Bhupathi commented.

"Omg so proud ❤️," actor Rhea Chakraborty commented.

Huma's book will be out in December 2023.

