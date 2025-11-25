Huma Qureshi’s ‘Badi Didi’ From Delhi Crime 3 Is Winning the Internet — And She Says There’s More We Haven’t Seen Yet

It’s been an eventful year for Huma Qureshi — Bayaan travelling to both BIFF and TIFF, the release of Jolly LLB, a power-packed Maharani Season 4, her single Salma, and now the thunderous response to her chilling turn as Badi Didi in Delhi Crime 3. As the love for her character pours in, Huma just dropped a little tease for fans, saying: “For all the love I’m getting for Badi Didi… just saying there was some even more scary stuff that is lying at the bottom of the edit table… too scary perhaps 😉” Looks like the audience hasn’t even seen the darkest shades of Badi Didi yet. Here are a couple of stills from the deleted scenes that didn’t make the final cut… Delhi Crime Season 3 has taken the OTT platform by a storm. The audience is shown the world of human trafficking like never before.

In Delhi Crime Season 3, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her team investigate a nationwide human trafficking network after finding an abandoned child. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team have to navigate the complexities of such cases to break the cycle and bring the perpetrators to justice. The cast includes returning actors Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, alongside new cast members like Huma Qureshi as the antagonist "Badi Didi," and Sayani Gupta and Mita Vasisht. This season explores themes of child exploitation, systemic failure, and the ethical complexities of law enforcement. The series highlights the dark realities of human and child trafficking, inspired by real-life cases like the "Baby Falak case.