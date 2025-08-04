Huma recalls being 'attacked by a rooster’ as she shares 'memories' from Bhutan

Mumbai, Aug 4 Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi shared a string of “beautiful memories” from her recent trip to the land of the thunder dragon and hilariously recalled how she was attacked by a rooster.

Huma took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and clips from her trip, which she mentioned as “some beautiful memories.. esp number 4.”

In the first clip, the actress is seen trying her hands in playing a musical instrument, which she captioned: “1. Me trying to be musical in Simply Bhutan Museum.”

The second and third images were about her book “Zeba”.

“2. Here for @bhutanechoes for My book Zeba. 3. With the amazing @manfrombhutan can never thank him enough for this wonderful experience,” she wrote.

The last was a hilarious video of the actress being chased by a rooster.

She captioned it: “4. My core memory from this trip.. being attacked by a rooster in Punakha Dzong. It’s my fault I was trying to be cheeky with him in his home.”

In other news, Huma’s film “Bayaan” has been officially selected for the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025. Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, “Bayaan” is the only Indian title featured in this category.

The cast includes veteran actors Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar, alongside talented performers such as Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra.

When the announcement was made, the actress stated the film gave her the opportunity to play the kind of character she has long been drawn to.

“Someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal.”

Bayaan will have its world premiere in the Discovery section at TIFF, the category which has previously introduced names such as Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins.

