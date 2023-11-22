"Humaara apna hai, family hai": Shah Rukh Khan on Gautam Gambhir's return to KKR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday reacted to Gautam Gambhir's return to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said "humaara apna hai".

SRK on Wednesday conducted his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans' questions.

During the session, a user asked him, "@iamsrk sir Gautam Gambhir phir se humari team KKR mein kyon #AskSRK."

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1727280847123042748

SRK replied, "Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai."

Welcoming Gambhir back to KKR, SRK was quoted as saying by KKR in an official statement, "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

The former India opener took to X on Wednesday and announced his return with the Kolkata-based franchise.

"I'm back. I'm hungry. I'm No.23. Ami KKR @KKRiders," Gambhir wrote on X.

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said as quoted from KKR, "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

Gambhir served as LSG's mentor for two years during which the franchise finished third in both seasons.

After making their place in the playoff, they got eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively.

Gambhir will now return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a team that he guided to IPL glory in 2012.

Earlier, Gambhir was associated with the Kolkata-based franchise from 2011 to 2017, which is considered the golden period of KKR. During this period, the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Dunki'.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December, 21.

The film marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor