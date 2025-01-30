Humbled by your love, says director Sudha Kongara

Chennai, Jan 30 Director Sudha Kongara, whose film Parasakthi’s title announcement teaser has come in for much appreciation from various quarters, has now penned an emotional post, stating that she has been humbled by the overwhelming love and conversation around the Parasakthi announcement video.

Taking to Instagram, Sudha Kongara wrote, “In 2016, same day as yesterday, 29th January, the audience and media embraced something very precious to me - Irudhi Suttru and you changed my life forever. Like I have said many times before, if not for you that would have been Sudha’s Irudhi Suttru for real.”

Stating that she was hoping for some love and acceptance again on the same day this year, the director said , ”I am humbled by the overwhelming love and conversation around the #Parasakthi announcement video. On behalf of team #Parasakthi I thank you from the bottom of my heart. This has been a very important and emotional journey thus far. Words cannot express what I am feeling. It’s gratitude and fear that I should not give #Parasakthi anything less than my best.”

She then went on to thank AVM productions that had graciously allowed her team to use the title of their cult classic.

“Thank you AVM productions for the heartfelt note and your blessings! And you know why I am ever thankful to you @iamarunviswa @sivakarthikeyan @aakash_baskaran 🙏 @jayamravi_official @atharvaamurali @gvprakash @sreeleela14 @dop007 @sathishsuriyaofficial @air_and_wind @bindiya01 @master_supremesundar @dev.ramnath @rhea_kongara @arjunnad @poornima.designs @brinda_gopal @iamkrutimahesh @deepakbhojraj @kvsanjit @gopiprasannaa @sureshchandraaoffl @donechannel1 @sarvesh_shashi @teamaimpro. ”

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also features Sreeleela, Jayam Ravi and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor