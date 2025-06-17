"Humbled. Grateful": Vishnu Manchu express happiness on Rajinikanth's reaction to 'Kannappa'

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Actor Vishnu Manchu was elated after superstar Rajinikanth watched the actor's upcoming film 'Kannappa' on Sunday ahead of its official theatrical release date.

Taking to his X handle, Vishnu Manchu shared Rajnikanth's reaction to his movie, saying that the superstar gave him a "tight hug" to showcase his love for the film.

"Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I've been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June and I can't wait for the world to feel the magic of Lord Shiva," wrote Vishnu Manchu.

The makers of the Telugu multistarrer 'Kannappa' unveiled its trailer last week after creating a buzz among the cinemagoers with its posters and behind-the-scenes videos of the film.

Led by Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, the film captures the journey of a fearless devotee of Lord Shiva, set against a visually rich and emotionally stirring backdrop.

The trailer also features Akshay Kumar in a powerful portrayal of Lord Shiva, a divine presence that adds gravitas to the narrative.

Joining the ensemble are Prabhas, who hints at a pivotal role in the larger story, and Mohanlal, who lends quiet strength and wisdom in his special cameo.

Veteran actor Mohan Babu is also a part of the film.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, 'Kannappa' also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan.

Several scenes of the film have been shot in New Zealand.

