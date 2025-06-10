'Humnava Mere' song from MAA reflects on the beautiful mother-daughter bond

Mumbai, June 10 After taking the internet by storm with the gripping trailer, the makers of Kajol starrer "Maa" have another treat in store for movie buffs in the form of the primary track from the drama, which goes by the name "Humnava Mere".

The beautiful track is an ode to the unmatched bond between a mother and a daughter. The song opens with Kajol and her daughter getting ready for the journey. On their way, they make several stops, creating lifetime memories.

The heart-touching composition by Rocky Khanna and Shiv Malhotra has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, with additional vocals by Jubin Nautiyal. The gripping lyrics of "Humnava Mere" have been provided by Manoj Muntashir.

Dropping the melody on social media, Kajol wrote, “A song for the one who means everything, your #Humnava".

Recently, the makers released the enchanting trailer for "Maa". During the trailer launch event, R Madhavan introduced the film from the World of "Shaitaan".

As part of the conversation, Madhavan told Kajol, “Everyone knows that you're a big prankster.”

Rejecting the accusation, Kajol said, “No, you're mistaking me for Ajay Devgn. Not at all.”

Next, Madhavan asked Kajol if she “ever scared a director out of your kindness and humility by completely memorising all your lines and all the other characters' lines, going completely prepared and sitting there stoically and waiting for the shot?”

Kajol reacted to this by saying, “Never would I do that to myself. I never do it to myself. If you want to scare the director, there are many other things to scare him. But, no.”

"Maa" is Kajol's first attempt at the horror genre.

Directed by Vishal Furia, "Maa" will also feature Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in key roles, along with others.

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Maa" is likely to be released in the cinema halls on 27th June.

