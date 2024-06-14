Hunter Schafer joins Michelle Yeoh in ‘Blade Runner 2099’ series

Los Angeles, June 14 Actress Hunter Schafer, who is known for ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, has been roped in to star opposite Michelle Yeoh in the upcoming ‘Blade Runner 2099’ TV series.

The show is a sequel to both the original ‘Blade Runner’ film and the follow-up film, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, reports ‘Variety’.

The storyline is being kept under wraps, and no details are available on Schafer’s character, but sources have said that Yeoh will play a character named Olwen, described as a replicant near the end of her life.

As per ‘Variety’, Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the original 1982 sci-fi thriller ‘Blade Runner’, first announced ‘Blade Runner 2099’ was in the works in November 2021, with Amazon revealing it was in development at the platform in February 2022.

Schafer made her acting debut playing Jules opposite Zendaya’s Rue in HBO’s Emmy-nominated drama ‘Euphoria’, and most recently appeared in Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ as Tigris Snow.

Up next, Schafer can be seen in A24’s ‘Mother Mary’ opposite Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel and in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Kinds of Kindness’ with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor