'Hunter Season 2' teaser: Suniel Shetty returns as Vikram Sinha, faces off Jackie Shroff in actio-packed drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : The teaser of Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff's upcoming crime-thriller show, 'Hunter season 2' was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel unveiled a jaw-dropping teaser, announcing the second season of 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega'.

The caption reads, "Ek baar phir ladega, phodega, aur todega..#Hunter S2 Coming this July for FREE only on Amazon MX Player"

The teaser features a fast-paced chase that spans Mumbai and Thailand. This time, Shetty shares the screen with another Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff.

In the teaser, Vikram (Suniel Shetty) watches his daughter suffer and his character initially looks vulnerable and defeated. However, with the entry of Jackie Shroff, who stars as the show's villain, the fighter in Vikram is awakened, and he vows to save his daughter. Shetty leaps into action, delivering cutting dialogues and quick punches.

On talking about returning as Vikram, Suniel Shetty said, "Season 1 was special. It had the thrill of discovery - of this world and of Vikram's journey. The audience saw him running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in the most unimaginable way. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He's a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen."

Jackie Shroff, who joins the series as the sinister Salesman, added, "When I first heard about Salesman, I was hooked. He's layered, smooth, calculated, and you never quite know what he's thinking. It was the kind of character that gives you a lot of room to play with. Season 2 packs a solid punch, but it's also deeply rooted in emotions. Sharing the screen with Anna again, but this time on opposite sides, was a treat. Hope our bhidus who watch us enjoy this battle of minds and morals."

Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the crime thriller is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited. Led by Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, Hunter Season 2 also features Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles.

'Hunter Season 2' will soon premiere on Amazon MX Player.

