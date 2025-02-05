''Hurry Up Tomorrow': The Weeknd confronts emotional breakdown in movie trailer

Washington [US], February 5 : Pop sensation Abel Tesfaye, widely known as The Weeknd, is set to make his feature film debut in the suspenseful thriller 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', with an official trailer now available.

The film, directed by Trey Edward Shults, will hit theatres on May 16, 2025, by Lionsgate.

In the newly released trailer, Tesfaye plays a musician struggling with insomnia, spiralling into an emotional breakdown.

His character, also named Abel Tesfaye, embarks on an intense journey with a mysterious stranger who begins to challenge his very sense of self.

The trailer teases an odyssey that blurs the lines between reality and perception, heightening intrigue around Tesfaye's portrayal of a man at his breaking point.

One noteworthy moment in the trailer further fuels speculation about The Weeknd's desire to distance himself from his pop star persona.

A voice in the teaser says, "Call me by the familiar name," followed by someone shouting "Abel!"

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' is inspired by The Weeknd's latest album of the same name, released just days before the trailer dropped.

The album marks the final chapter of a trilogy that includes his 2020 release 'After Hours' and the 2022 album 'Dawn FM'.

The film stars Jenna Ortega as Anima, and Barry Keoghan as Lee, and features Tesfaye in his first feature film role.

Shults, known for his work on 'Waves' and 'It Comes at Night', directs the project, which he co-wrote with Tesfaye and his producing partner Reza Fahim, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement of the 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' film and its connection to The Weeknd's new album provides additional context to his unexpected performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Despite previously stating that he would boycott the ceremony following his 2021 snub, Tesfaye surprised fans with a performance of tracks from his latest album, including 'Cry For Me' and 'Timeless.'

This project is not Tesfaye's first experience in front of the camera. He previously starred alongside Lily-Rose Depp in the HBO series 'The Idol', produced by Sam Levinson, the creator of 'Euphoria'.

