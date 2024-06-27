‘Husn Irani’ from 'Wild Wild Punjab' promises to recreate the magic of ‘Dhol Jageero Da’

Mumbai, June 27 The makers of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ starring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill on Thursday unveiled a Punjabi dance number from the film titled ‘Husn Irani’.

Written and sung by Guru Randhawa, the catchy track is a recreation of the iconic Punjabi chartbuster ‘Dhol Jageero Da’ sung by Happy Bains, Punjabi MC, and Master Saleem.

The song is a high-voltage wedding number that captures the vibrant spirit of Punjab with its infectious beats and exuberant choreography by the dynamic duo Piyush-Shazia.

“When producer Luv Ranjan and director Simarpreet Singh told me that they want me to sing ‘Husn Irani’ for ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, it was an exciting opportunity and a huge responsibility to bring something new to the table, all while honouring the iconic original song,” said Guru Randhawa.

“‘Dhol Jageero Da’ by Happy Bains, Punjabi MC, and Master Saleem is such an iconic Punjabi number. We hope the audience admires our recreation and showers immense love on 'Husn Irani', just like they did with the original number,” he added.

Director Simarpreet said: “'Husn Irani' comes at an interesting point in the movie, for which we wanted a fun and peppy Punjabi dance number that aptly fits in the creative framework and has a recall element.

“The original song is a Punjabi chartbuster that has ruled the music charts for long. Guru’s ability to blend Punjabi folk music with contemporary pop, clubbed with Piyush-Shazia's choreography and the camaraderie of our heroes adds to the fun quotient of the song. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as we did while filming it."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, the Luv Films Production film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Also starring Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ drops on Netflix on July 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor