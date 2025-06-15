Husn Parcham to Tere Rang: 5 Times Saiee M Manjrekar Created a Frenzy With Her Dance Performances

Off the screen, Saiee M Manjrekar often indulges in energetic dance sessions. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share a new dance video, and it made us revisit the many times she’s set the internet ablaze with her moves across Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu tracks. Check it out!

Tere Rang

Saiee Manjrekar looked radiant as ever while delivering a fluid performance in Tere Rang from Atrangi Re. With a seamless fusion of elegant moves and soft feminine energy, she created a visually captivating moment in this Hindi track.

Sairat Jhala Ji

Saiee kept the Sairat energy alive with her dance to the iconic Marathi song Sairat Jhala Ji. Her graceful hand movements and playful expressions added a touch of subtlety to this much-loved track.

Husn Parcham:

Saiee M Manjrekar brought the heat with her groovy performance to the high-energy Hindi track Husn Parcham from Zero. Her dynamic and stylish moves set the dance floor on fire.

Kabhi Neem Neem:

In Kabhi Neem Neem, Saiee embraced the elegance of feminine grace. Her soulful expressions and delicate moves flowed beautifully with the rhythm, making for a soothing visual treat.

Kodthe

With the Telugu track Kodthe, Saiee brought in the swag! Her sharp moves and high energy made the performance a perfect blend of power and poise.