Hyderabad artisans create handcrafted bangles for Miss World 2025 contestants

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 : A family of traditional bangle artisans from Hyderabad's historic Charminar district has captured global attention after designing and crafting personalised handmade bangles for contestants of the Miss World 2025 pageant.

With over a century of expertise in the art of bangle-making, the family has created custom bangles adorned with each contestant's photograph, an artistic tribute blending personal touch with cultural legacy.

The family, whose craft has been passed down through generations, aims to present the bangles as gifts to all Miss World participants.

Speaking about the initiative, a family member shared that this gesture is intended to showcase Hyderabad's rich tradition and bring attention to India's enduring heritage of handicrafts.

Seeking government support for their initiative, the artisans have reached out to the Telangana State Government and the Department of Tourism, requesting assistance in delivering the handcrafted bangles to the contestants during the event.

The gesture is being viewed as a heartfelt cultural contribution to the prestigious pageant, which is being hosted in Telangana for the first time.

Hyderabad is currently hosting the 72nd edition of the Miss World beauty pageant, with the inaugural ceremony held on May 10 at the National Sports Authority of Telangana.

The event marks a significant milestone for the state, as Telangana welcomes delegates and contestants from around the globe.

Elaborate preparations have been made by the state government to ensure a smooth and secure inauguration.

National flags of the participating countries have been raised outside the venue, while police and security personnel, including Indian soldiers, were seen on patrol in and around the location.

Authorities have tightened surveillance amid regional tensions between India and Pakistan, to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Amidst the celebration, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana Jagruti President, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, has called for the postponement of the event.

Highlighting the ongoing conflict situation between India and Pakistan, Kavitha expressed concern over the appropriateness of hosting an international pageant during a time of heightened national security concerns.

She drew parallels to the recent postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and urged the state government to demonstrate restraint and responsibility. "This is a time for wisdom," she said, warning that going ahead with the pageant could "send the wrong message" amid a war-like atmosphere.

Despite the political discourse, the city remains abuzz with excitement and pride as it hosts the grand celebration of beauty, talent, and culture on an international stage.

The Miss World 2025 grand finale is scheduled to take place on May 31.

