Hyderabad: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao oversees welcome preparations, meets Miss India, ahead of 72nd Miss World pageant

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6 : Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Tuesday to review the arrangements for receiving international delegates arriving for the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, scheduled for May 31.

Minister Rao instructed officials to ensure a grand and culturally authentic welcome that reflects the state's rich traditions and warm hospitality.

"The airport must serve as a vibrant gateway to Telangana's identity, showcasing our traditions and cultural pride," said Minister Jupally Krishna Rao as quoted in the press note by the Telangana Tourism Minister team.

Accompanied by officials from GMR Passenger Experience, the Department of Tourism, Customs, Immigration, and CISF, the Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the welcome arrangements.

As per the press note, Minister Jupally suggested adorning the arrival area with fresh flowers and traditional mango and banana leaf toranas to create a festive and visually immersive atmosphere.

Minister Jupally directed authorities to streamline immigration and customs procedures to ensure a seamless experience for the arriving delegates.

Minister also instructed the authorities to increase the number of reception teams, and emphasised that every aspect of the airport experience should prominently reflect Telangana's artistic and cultural heritage.

During the inspection, the Minister briefly interacted with Miss India Nandini Gupta and Miss Mexico Marle Lel Cervantes, who had arrived at the airport.

He encouraged them to explore Telangana's historical and cultural landmarks and extended his best wishes for their participation in the Miss World event.

