Hyun Bin starrer crime thriller series 'Made in Korea' premieres today, weekly episode to roll out from January 14

Seoul [Korea], December 24 : Actors Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung are set to lock horns in the crime thriller series 'Made in Korea', which is set to stream from December 24 with a two-episode premiere on Disney+, reported Variety.

The series stars Hyun Bin ('Crash Landing on You', "Confidential Assignment") as Baek Kitae, an ambitious KCIA agent in 1970s South Korea who leads a dangerous double life.

By day, he works as a government operative, while by night he runs an illegal operation, using his underworld connections to consolidate power, protect his brother and generate substantial revenue for the agency, reported Variety.

Jung Woo-sung, known for his roles in 'Tell Me That You Love Me' and '12.12: The Day', co-stars as Jang Geonyoung, an incorruptible prosecutor determined to bring Kitae down. Woo Dohwan, famous for his roles in 'Bloodhounds' and 'Mr. Plankton', plays Kitae's brother, Baek Kihyun.

The series is written by Park Eunkyo and Park Joonseok and is directed by Woo Minho and produced by Hive Media Corp, according to Variety.

Following the two-episode premiere, 'Made in Korea' will release two additional episodes on December 31, with the final two episodes rolling out weekly through January 14. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently in production.

The thriller joins Disney+'s expanding slate of Korean drama content that launched in 2025, including 'Unmasked', 'Nine Puzzles', 'Hyper Knife', 'Low Life', 'The Murky Stream' and 'Tempest'.

The streamer has additional Korean series slated for 2026, including 'Gold Land' starring Park Boyoung and 'Perfect Crown' starring IU and Byeon Wooseok.

The series "A Shop for Killers" will also return for a second season with Lee Dongwook and Kim Hyejun.

