"I accepted Armaan's second marriage because...": Payal Malik after being evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Youtube Content Creator Payal Malik was recently evicted from the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. She entered the house with her husband and Youtube Content Creator Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Payal talked about her early eviction. She said, "It was an unfair decision. When Naezy nominated me, he had no reason to nominate me. So, I felt it was an unfair decision."

On asking about how she handles trolling on social media, Payal said, "We have an experience of handling trolling. We have been using YouTube and Instagram for four years. We faced trolling and very harsh comments in the first year, but later on people started recognising us, so they thought that we were not like that so now trolling does not have that much effect on our lives."

Payal also shared her opinions on handling Armaan's second marriage. She said, "The experience which I had faced in my life has been very bad because If anyone else had been in my place, she would not have accepted it but I accepted it because my circumstances were bad."

She added, "I left Armaan for 1.25 years but due to some circumstances, we have to accept it, have to live happily together."

"It was very difficult to face it when I accepted it but after some time, the difficulty changed into love. Kritika and I have become so attached that we love each other more than Armaan," she concluded.

Speaking about whether polygamy is the reason behind her eviction, Payal said, "We don't promote this thing or we don't say to do two marriages. We are giving a message to our viewers that no man has the right to do two marriages because a woman can't share her husband. So, it is not the reason for my eviction."

At the last, Payal thanked her viewers for their support and asked her fans to support Armaan and Kritika.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

In a recent press conference for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor spoke about his new role as the host of the show."

Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless," Kapoor said.

Kapoor also shared insights into his conversation with Salman Khan, emphasizing the superstar's support and excitement about Kapoor stepping into the non-fiction hosting space."Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta aur Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta...bhai (Salman Khan) bhaut khush hai...meri unse baat bhi hui hai ...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction," Kapoor disclosed, underlining the mutual admiration between the two actors."

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is streaming on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor