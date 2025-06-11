"I Almost Walked Out of Stolen": Abhishek Banerjee on Creative Differences with Producer Gaurav Dhingra

Abhishek Banerjee, who has been receiving accolades for his riveting performance in Stolen, recently shared candid insights into the behind-the-scenes challenges that shaped the film’s journey. Banerjee revealed that being an executive producer for the film Stolen he initially had creative differences with Stolen’s producer, Gaurav Dhingra, which almost led him to step away from the project. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Banerjee recounted, “Honestly, when I first read the script for Stolen, I loved the story and the character, but I felt there were certain creative aspects that needed deeper exploration—especially with the character’s emotional arc. I’m the kind of actor who likes to completely believe in the character I’m playing, and unless I feel it in my gut, I can’t do justice to the performance."

Abhishek further adds, " "Gaurav and I had a pretty intense argument about these changes. I was adamant that if we wanted to make something truly memorable, we had to iron out those details before we went to camera. I wasn’t trying to be difficult; I just wanted the film to be the best it could be." He continues, "I’ll always respect Gaurav for what he did next. Instead of brushing it under the carpet, he flew down to Delhi, found out I was attending an event, and came there personally to talk it out. We sat down face-to-face and discussed every point, every doubt I had. He listened patiently, and we worked through all our differences. He made me feel heard, and that’s rare in this industry. It wasn’t about egos—it was about making the film the best it could be. I think that’s what great collaborations are made of—creative differences that lead to honest conversations, and ultimately to something even better than what you first imagined. I’m grateful to Gaurav for going the extra mile and helping us align our visions. That’s what gave me the confidence to say yes and fully commit to the film. Two days later, we were on set, and the rest is history.”

