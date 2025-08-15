I Also Love Dogs But...: Rahul Vaidya Backs Court’s Ruling on Stray Dogs, Recalls Personal Dog Bite Incident

After Supreme Court order to remove all street dogs in Delhi-NCR area to shelter, many celebs opposed the court's decision. While some celebs came in support. Bigg boss 14 1st runner up Rahul Vaidya supported courts mandate. Rahul Vaidya has supported the Supreme Court's decision by sharing a story on his Instagram and telling an incident that happened to him.

By posting a picture of dog bite Rahul wrote, "I support the Supreme Court's decision. I also love dogs. But, as Gandhiji said, stray dogs do not show compassion but neglect of society," he said in the post. Later, Rahul has shared another photo. An actor's dog had bitten Rahul Vaidya. Sharing this photo, he wrote a post.

He says, "A stray dog bit me in 2021. It was an actor's dog. It was a street dog that he had kept. When I spoke to the young children in that society, I came to know that this dog had bitten many people. And the funny thing is that the actor hosts Crime Patrol. If you love dogs that much, then take them to your home. Don't just criticize the Supreme Court's decision by posting stories on social media. Loving animals has nothing to do with it. Finally, if your parents or children were bitten by a street dog, would you have remained the same?" Rahul asked in his post.