“I always dreamt of…”: Radhika Madan becomes jury member at Emmy Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Actor Radhika Madan is on cloud nine as she became a part of the jury panel at the International Emmy Awards 2023.

Radhika took to Instagram on Sunday and shared her excitement with her fans and gave them a glimpse of the semi-final round of the judging session.

In the video, Radhika can be seen enjoying the experience of being a jury at the Emmys

She opted for a formal white and black outfit with a sleek hairdo to go with it.

Along with a video, she wrote, "So overwhelmed and grateful that I got to be a part of this year's Jury for the INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS. I always dreamt of being nominated but to be on the other side was even more fulfilling. Every day I get up and get to do what I love the most, a joy I wouldn't trade for anything. Thank you universe."

As soon as she shared her experience on social media, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Wooohooooo!!!”

Smriti Khanna commented, “Woahhh!! Proud of you.”

One of the users wrote, “Keep flying higher.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Radhika was recently seen in 'Kacchey Limbu'. The slice-of-life story celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings while exploring the challenges of pursuing one's passion amidst familial expectations. Ayush Mehra and Rajat Barmecha are also a part of the film.

The film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and chronicles the life of siblings who find themselves on opposing gully cricket teams. As they strive to balance their familial loyalty with the pursuit of their passions, they embark on a journey that illuminates the unbreakable bond of sibling love.

She will next be seen in 'Sanaa', which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film.

She also has a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It will mark her first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

