'I Always Had the Acting Bug, But Had to Wait': Jyoti Kapoor on Entering Showbiz Late

Many actors who pursue acting have a degree in engineering, microbiology, modeling, sports, and many other fields. Just like that, actress Jyoti Kapoor shared her journey of becoming an actor in an exclusive conversation with Lokmat Times. Jyoti Kapoor shared that she was around 9 or 10 years old when she first felt a strong desire to become an actor. However, since she grew up in a somewhat conservative family, she wasn’t allowed to actively pursue acting at the time. She mentioned that the thought didn’t resurface until about seven years ago when she moved back to India after living in New York. Once back, the feeling that acting was her true calling grew stronger. She joined theatre as a passion while continuing her jewellery work, but after her first play, Medha and Zumbish, she decided to pursue acting full-time.

She has worked in many series and movies like Sukhee, Goodbye, Sunflower Season 2, Made In Heaven Season 2, and Kafas. Recently, she was seen in Well Done C.A. Sahab as Mithila, who struggles to become a Chartered Accountant after getting married to an IAS Officer.

In Sunflower S2 and Goodbye, she shared screen with Comedian and Actor Sunil Grover. Sunil Grover is loved by many. In Sunflower Season 2, Sunil Grover's comic skills are evident. His flawless dialogue delivery and ability to inject laughter into every scene give the series an extra dimension of humour. The show also stars Adah Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Sonali Nagrani, Jyoti Kapoor, Sonal Jha, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Speaking about how Sunil Grover is on set and sharing a few behind-the-scenes stories, Jyoti Kapoor told Lokmat Times that she learned a lot from him on set, and they had a blast during the towel scene of Sunflower Season 2.

She said, “Sunil Grover is too much fun. He is an amazing person to work with as a co-actor. He has this vibrant, fun kind of vibe on television, on his shows, and all. But in real life, he is a mix of both; he is fun, and at the same time, he is a very good conversationalist and is interested in a variety of topics.”

Further sharing how she got to learn from him on set, she said, “He has a positive and encouraging attitude. Even during Sunflower, I remember there was a scene that I wasn't even doing that scene with him. I just had a separate scene. But he was outside, watching it on the monitor. He had such lovely things to say about it afterward, and he guided me with the scene.”

The towel scene featuring Grover is an epic one, as his character Sonu Singh gets arrested while he is in a towel. Sharing a fun BTS moment about the scene, she said, “He was doing this fun scene in Sunflower 2 where he had to come down in a towel, and the scene was such that the police had come to catch him. So he was roaming around on the sets in a towel. We were having fun with him, and in between shots, we were pretending like we had mics. My co-actor Rhea and I pretended like we were on the red carpet, and we were like, ‘Oh, who are you wearing today, Sunil? Who are you wearing on the red carpet?’ And it was hilarious because he refused to answer us. He just kept walking towards us in a very menacing way, like, ‘How can you ask me that question?’ But he was just kind of joking around.”

Also Read: Anupama Solanki: It’s very risky to be choosy but I wait for challenging roles

On the work front, Jyoti Kapoor was recently seen in Well Done C.A. Sahab. When the Lokmat Times team questioned her about her character in the movie, she said Mithila is a married woman who is struggling, as she's trying to keep up with her married life and at the same time pursue this degree. Her husband has reached a point where he really cannot understand why she has to keep trying so much when she is unable to clear the CA exams, and he wants her to give up.

Sharing why she opted for this role, Jyoti Kapoor said, “What drew me to her was the fact that, though she is in a tough situation and her husband doesn't understand where she's coming from or why she needs to pursue this career - he is like a typical husband who keeps demanding things to be done for him by his wife and prefers that she follow wifely duties - at no point does she come across as somebody you would pity. She's somebody who, through all of that, is never a bechari. She's always in control of herself. She's resilient and determined. Through the film, you’ll realise that there’s never a point where you feel bad for her because she’s got enough control. And you know that eventually she’s got the grit and the determination not to give up on her dream so easily. I think those are the things about her character that drew me to her.”

She said that this film is close to her heart because the producers, writers, directors, actors, and everyone who was part of this film were working on a movie for the very first time. She said they became a family as they faced several challenges together.