"I always keep some costumes from each set": Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Actor Sonam Kapoor while attending the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on Tuesday divulged that she "keeps some costumes from each set."

She is the brand ambassador for the options market ‘Word To Screen’ at the festival.

The fashionista looked stunning in a black pantsuit. She chose a natural makeup look and her hair open.

During the event, she said, "I always keep some costumes from each set. When I did Delhi-6, I wore long floral kurtas. then everyone started wearing it. From Prem Ratan Dhan Payo the colors I wore became trendy. There are some films that impact how people dress. Like, Sadhna ji, for example, wore short tight kurtas, which were very 60s-70s in style and Lolo has that body type."

Earlier, on her association with Word to Screen, Sonam said, "As actors, we are constantly looking for compelling, disruptive and engaging stories that touch the hearts of the people. By supporting a platform like Word to Screen, I am taking a step towards ensuring the industry benefits from this initiative and we tell a lot more meaningful stories to our audience. As a voracious reader, I understand the power of an incredible story and how a well-written book can form the backbone of a compelling film narrative.”

She added, “I would urge publishers, writers, and creators to make the most of this platform. I am excited to discuss the power of the story in cinema with authors and filmmakers at the event, exchange ideas, and hopefully be a catalyst to contribute to our industry which has given me so much. I am also looking forward to announcing nominations for the Book on Cinema award at the event; the award will be given out during the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival."

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will take place from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, November 5, 2023, in Mumbai.

