"I always like jumping between two things": Pooja Hedge on balancing Bollywood and South films

New Delhi [India], January 29 : Pooja Hegde, who is one of the few actors to have made a name for herself in both South Indian and Hindi films, recently opened up about the challenges of managing her busy schedule and travelling between cities while working in both film industries.

When asked if she finds it difficult to work in both industries at the same time, Pooja admitted that "managing travel" and balancing everything together could be "challenging."

"Some days it is, I mean, the traveling part. I have to travel, so I always like jumping between two things. But also, for example, when I was shooting for Deva, I was also shooting for my film Retro, and they both are really different characters. So being able to snap out of one and go back into the other, balancing everything together, is challenging," Pooja told ANI.

The 'Retro' actress also shared that she chooses her projects based on the quality of the work rather than the language of the film.

"I have always gone with what the work is, and where I feel my role is good or if the film is good. I think that is more important to me than the language. I think if the work is good, it will reach people," she added.

Pooja will next be seen in 'Deva', where she plays an investigative journalist opposite Shahid Kapoor.

The makers of the film unveiled the trailer earlier this month at a grand event that took place in Mumbai. In the trailer, the 'Kaminey' actor can be seen returning to the action genre, this time as a fearless cop walking the thin line between justice and rebellion.

The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, is set to release in theatres on January 31.

Apart from the Deva, the actress will also be seen in 'Retro' opposite Suriya. The film is set to release on May 1 this year.

