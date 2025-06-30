“I Always Wanted a National Award” Says Vikrant Massey While Talking About His Performance in 12th Fail!

Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. From choosing compelling scripts to delivering impactful performances, he has consistently proven his versatility on screen. With his remarkable body of work, he has become one of the most credible faces in the industry today. Having delivered an exceptional performance in 12th Fail, he is truly deserving of a National Award.

While expressing his thoughts about 12th Fail and his eagerness for winning a National Award, Vikrant said, “I hope it does. And I’m sorry, without cost of sounding pompous, and with utmost humility. I hope it does. I hope the film wins an award. I hope Vidhu Vinod Chopra wins an award. I hope I win an award. I’ve always aspired to have one. I’ve prayed for one. When I was that young kid wanting to become an actor, I always wanted a National Award because that’s the greatest achievement an actor in India can have—to be presented an award by the president of the country. And I hope it happens. So, fingers crossed."

After 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,' Massey is set to begin early preparations for his next project, White, in which he portrays the revered Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. “There’s one film that I’m also soft-prepping for. It’s called White, where I play the honorable Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar,” he shared."I'm very nervous. I've been spending a lot of time with him and with the script. We start shooting in August. Spending time with him is also quite unnerving because he's something else-he's God-sent for me. This film, this opportunity, everything feels like it's God-sent."

Speaking about 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' and collaborating with the fresh talent Shanaya Kapoor, he shared she was like a "breath of fresh air." He added, "It was lovely working with Shanaya. She is a breath of fresh air. There's so much that I learned from her. But also at the same time, when I took up this opportunity, I was very nervous because I've never done something like this, which is an outright commercial Bollywood Hindi movie wherein I'm lip-syncing for the first time. I was very nervous. "Up next, Vikrant will be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.